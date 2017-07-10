More Politics News

July 10, 2017 3:09 PM

School districts could get $45M less due to budget impasse

The Associated Press
PROVIDENCE, R.I.

Rhode Island's more than week old budget standoff is affecting state aid to local school districts.

State Department of Elementary and Secondary Education Commissioner Ken Wagner said Monday that a memo released from the Office of Management and Budget to state agencies Friday says the state government is operating at last year's spending levels. That means the DOE has about $45 million less to distribute to school districts and charter schools.

Wagner says the office has stated there's no guarantee that local communities and school districts will receive funding increases if a budget is approved.

House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello has said the $9.2 billion budget won't pass unless the Senate returns and removes an amendment it added that would phase out the municipal car tax over the next six years.

