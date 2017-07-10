Lawsuit against Louisiana school superintendent thrown out

A judge has dismissed a lawsuit brought by more than a dozen Louisiana residents trying to remove the state's public schools superintendent from office.
The lawsuit claimed Superintendent of Education John White needed to be reconfirmed by the state Senate to continue holding the position.
Baton Rouge district Judge William Morvant says only a handful of elected officials have the legal ability to file such a court petition. The Advocate reports that Morvant said that list includes Gov. John Bel Edwards, Attorney General Jeff Landry, East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Hillar Moore or Senate President John Alario.
Morvant's ruling followed an hour-long hearing Monday.
State Sen. John Milkovich, the Keithville Democrat who represents the plaintiffs in the lawsuit, says he and his clients are considering their legal options.
Comments