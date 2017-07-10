More Politics News

July 10, 2017 3:00 PM

Lawsuit against Louisiana school superintendent thrown out

The Associated Press
BATON ROUGE, La.

A judge has dismissed a lawsuit brought by more than a dozen Louisiana residents trying to remove the state's public schools superintendent from office.

The lawsuit claimed Superintendent of Education John White needed to be reconfirmed by the state Senate to continue holding the position.

Baton Rouge district Judge William Morvant says only a handful of elected officials have the legal ability to file such a court petition. The Advocate reports that Morvant said that list includes Gov. John Bel Edwards, Attorney General Jeff Landry, East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Hillar Moore or Senate President John Alario.

Morvant's ruling followed an hour-long hearing Monday.

State Sen. John Milkovich, the Keithville Democrat who represents the plaintiffs in the lawsuit, says he and his clients are considering their legal options.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Rare copy of Declaration of Independence discovered in England 1:40

Rare copy of Declaration of Independence discovered in England
Trump and Putin shake hands at G20 Summit 0:39

Trump and Putin shake hands at G20 Summit

View More Video