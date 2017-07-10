Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., speaks about health insurance during a speech at the River House Restaurant, Thursday, July 6, 2017, in Louisville, Ky. Paul has emerged as one of the biggest obstacles to passing the Republican answer to the Affordable Care Act, adding another wrinkle in his complex relationship with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.
Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., speaks about health insurance during a speech at the River House Restaurant, Thursday, July 6, 2017, in Louisville, Ky. Paul has emerged as one of the biggest obstacles to passing the Republican answer to the Affordable Care Act, adding another wrinkle in his complex relationship with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. Timothy D. Easley AP
July 10, 2017 1:10 PM

Rand Paul: Senate GOP health care bill still at impasse

The Associated Press
SHELBYVILLE, Ky.

U.S. Sen. Rand Paul says Senate Republicans remain at an impasse over a bill that would replace President Barack Obama's health care overhaul.

The Kentucky Republican said Monday that he spoke with President Donald Trump this past weekend. He says he and his one-time rival for the GOP presidential nomination share a "conservative vision" of revamping health care.

Paul told reporters in his home state that if Trump becomes more forceful on the issue, he has enough public popularity to persuade Senate Republicans to "do the right thing." The "right thing," he says, is for Republicans to fulfill their promise to repeal Obama's Affordable Care Act.

Paul criticized what he called efforts to "buy off" support from reluctant Republicans with extra federal spending for health care.

