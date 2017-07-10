FILE - In this April 24, 2017, file photo, supporters raise a flag outside of the federal courthouse in Las Vegas. Federal prosecutors will try again to convince a jury that four men conspired with Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy and his family when they took up arms during a 2014 standoff that stopped federal agents from confiscating cows belonging to the states' rights advocate. July selection begins Monday, July 10.
July 10, 2017 3:21 PM

Jury selection begins in Bundy standoff retrial in Nevada

The Associated Press
LAS VEGAS

Jury selection has begun in federal court in Las Vegas for the retrial of four men who brought assault-style weapons to a standoff that stopped government agents from rounding up Cliven Bundy's cattle in April 2014.

Proceedings started Monday after several last-minute rulings by the judge limited defense plans to tell jurors the four men were exercising constitutional rights to protest government tactics during the roundup.

Defense attorneys maintained in the first trial that their clients drove from Idaho and Montana to Bunkerville, Nevada, after Bureau of Land Management agents used dogs and stun guns against Bundy family members.

A jury found two men guilty of some charges, but failed to reach verdicts for four others.

Prosecutors want to focus the retrial on the standoff itself — and on conspiracy, weapon, assault on a federal agent and other charges.

