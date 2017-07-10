New UN mission in Colombia to focus on reintegrating FARC

FILE - In this June, 27, 2017 file photo, rebels of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, FARC, wave white peace flags during an act to commemorate the completion of their disarmament process in Buenavista, Colombia. The Security Council has unanimously approved a resolution authorizing a new U.N. political mission in Colombia to focus on reintegrating leftist rebels into society after decades of war. Fernando Vergara, File AP Photo