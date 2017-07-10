More Politics News

July 10, 2017 12:28 PM

Attorneys in Slender Man case argue for sequestered jury

The Associated Press
WAUKESHA, Wis.

A judge in Waukesha County has heard defense arguments on why jurors should be sequestered during the trial of one of two teens accused of stabbing a classmate to impress a fictitious character called Slender Man.

Lawyers for 15-year-old Morgan Geyser say a sequestered jury is needed because of the publicity surrounding the case. The judge said Monday he will issue a decision in a week or two.

Geyser and Anissa Weier (ah-NEE'-sah WY'-ur), also 15, are charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide in the 2014 attack on Payton Leutner (LYT'-ner) in Waukesha. Investigators say the attack was an attempted sacrifice to the online character.

Weier's trial is in September and Geyser's is in October. Both pleaded not guilty in adult court by reason of mental disease.

