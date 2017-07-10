More Politics News

July 10, 2017 12:22 PM

Abbott formally convenes special session for next week

The Associated Press
AUSTIN, Texas

Gov. Greg Abbott has formally called state lawmakers into a special legislative session beginning next week — directing them to approve oversight rules allowing some state agencies to continue operating before tackling a host of other proposals he wants approved.

Abbott's proclamation Monday means the Legislature will reconvene July 18 at 10 a.m.

For now, he asked only to extend operations of the Texas Medical Board and other entities set to expire this fall, after lawmakers failed to do so during the regular session that ended May 29.

Once that's passed, Abbott has promised to include 19 other priorities for the 30-day special session.

Those include reviving a failed transgender "bathroom bill," school vouchers plans, anti-abortion proposals and stricter limits on local property tax collection, tree ordinances and building permits.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Rare copy of Declaration of Independence discovered in England 1:40

Rare copy of Declaration of Independence discovered in England
Trump and Putin shake hands at G20 Summit 0:39

Trump and Putin shake hands at G20 Summit

View More Video