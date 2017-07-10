More Politics News

July 10, 2017 12:22 PM

Former South Dakota judge to run for Congress as a Democrat

The Associated Press
CANISTOTA, S.D.

Former Circuit Court Judge Tim Bjorkman is planning to run for South Dakota's lone U.S. House seat.

South Dakota Democratic Party spokesman Aaron Matson says Bjorkman will run as a Democrat. Bjorkman will announce his candidacy Thursday in Canistota.

Bjorkman's campaign says in a statement that he plans to run an "issue-focused" race seeking to unite and deliver solutions to problems rather than promoting partisan squabbling.

Bjorkman recently stepped down from the First Judicial Circuit. He was elected in 2006 and re-elected in 2014.

Secretary of State Shantel Krebs is competing with Dusty Johnson, a former public utilities commissioner, in the GOP primary for the House seat. Current Republican U.S. Rep. Kristi Noem is running for governor.

