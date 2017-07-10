More Politics News

July 10, 2017 12:14 PM

Former budget administrator enters Louisiana treasurer race

The Associated Press
BATON ROUGE, La.

A former Louisiana budget administrator is running for state treasurer on the Oct. 14 ballot.

Angele Davis, a Baton Rouge Republican, announced she'll register for the election during the qualifying period that begins Wednesday. She's running with the backing of popular Republican former Gov. Mike Foster.

Davis worked for the Foster administration and later served as Republican former Gov. Bobby Jindal's top budget adviser, commissioner of administration. She also worked as tourism secretary for Democratic former Lt. Gov. Mitch Landrieu.

Most recently, she's worked in business consulting.

The treasurer's seat is open because Republican John Kennedy was elected to the U.S. Senate.

Other candidates include Republican Sen. Neil Riser, Republican former Rep. John Schroder, and Democratic lawyer Derrick Edwards. Republican Rep. Julie Stokes exited the race after a cancer diagnosis.

