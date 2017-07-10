New food pantry at Salt Lake's VA already serving dozens

A food pantry that recently opened to help veterans in Salt Lake City is already serving dozens of people a month.
The Salt Lake City Tribune (http://bit.ly/2tA6Wdk ) reports the food pantry that opened in March at the George E. Wahlen Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center serves close to 100 veterans and their families every month.
Natalie Green is the Veterans Health Administration trainee who started the program. She says veterans return with an immense need for support.
The newspaper reports some 1.7 million veterans experience food insecurity every year.
Green says VA funds can only be used for medical services, not for a food pantry. So, she set up a separate account that accepts donations.
Air Force veteran Rebecca Clark says the food pantry "was a godsend."
