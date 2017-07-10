More Politics News

July 10, 2017 12:08 PM

Appeals court upholds conviction of ex-New York assemblyman

The Associated Press
NEW YORK

A federal appeals court has upheld the conviction of a former New York assemblyman serving a 14-year prison sentence for a scheme to take bribes from a carnival promoter.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan ruled Monday in the appeal by William Boyland Jr., a Democrat.

The 46-year-old Boyland is scheduled for release from prison in May 2026.

He was sentenced in 2015 to one of the longest prison terms given to state lawmakers convicted in a string of Albany corruption cases.

Boyland was convicted at trial after his former chief of staff pleaded guilty to bribery charges and testified against him.

Prosecutors said they built their case after learning that Boyland accepted thousands of dollars in bribes in 2010 to help the carnival promoter obtain permits.

