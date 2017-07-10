Cynthia, right, 53, and Charles Lewellen, 53, speak during an interview in Amman, Jordan on Monday, July 10, 2017 after attending a hearing in the trial into the killing of their son Staff Sgt. Matthew Lewellen on Nov. 4, 2016 at a Jordanian air base along with two other American Green Berets. The bereaved parents are disappointed in the military judge's refusal to make public a surveillance video from the incident as well as testimony from an American special forces operator at the scene.
Cynthia, right, 53, and Charles Lewellen, 53, speak during an interview in Amman, Jordan on Monday, July 10, 2017 after attending a hearing in the trial into the killing of their son Staff Sgt. Matthew Lewellen on Nov. 4, 2016 at a Jordanian air base along with two other American Green Berets. The bereaved parents are disappointed in the military judge's refusal to make public a surveillance video from the incident as well as testimony from an American special forces operator at the scene. Sam McNeil AP Photo
Cynthia, right, 53, and Charles Lewellen, 53, speak during an interview in Amman, Jordan on Monday, July 10, 2017 after attending a hearing in the trial into the killing of their son Staff Sgt. Matthew Lewellen on Nov. 4, 2016 at a Jordanian air base along with two other American Green Berets. The bereaved parents are disappointed in the military judge's refusal to make public a surveillance video from the incident as well as testimony from an American special forces operator at the scene. Sam McNeil AP Photo

More Politics News

July 10, 2017 12:04 PM

Relatives of slain US troops describe loss to Jordan court

The Associated Press
AMMAN, Jordan

Relatives of two of the three U.S. military trainers shot dead at the gate of a Jordanian air base last year have described the pain of their loss to a military court trying the alleged killer.

The family members attended a court hearing in Jordan's capital Monday and will remain until the verdict, expected next week.

A Jordanian soldier charged with murder in the shootings faces life in prison if convicted.

The soldier, who allegedly opened deadly fire on U.S. troops at the gate, has pleaded "not guilty." The judge has said he has no ties to terrorist groups.

The defense attorney said his client fired because he feared the base was under attack The prosecutor said the defendant acted with intent, having fired dozens of rounds over several minutes.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Rare copy of Declaration of Independence discovered in England 1:40

Rare copy of Declaration of Independence discovered in England
Trump and Putin shake hands at G20 Summit 0:39

Trump and Putin shake hands at G20 Summit

View More Video