Lobbyists spend $550K on Oklahoma officials over past year

Lobbyists have spent nearly $550,000 on Oklahoma officials over the past year, according to record from the state Ethics Commission.
The money was spent on items including gifts, food and awards, The Oklahoman (http://bit.ly/2v3M6B4 ) reported. It doesn't include the amount spent on campaign donations.
Records show lobbyists spent $36,000 on gifts for lawmakers, state executives and their staff. Some recipients were given rounds of golf, concert tickets and college football tickets. Almost $10,000 was also spent on basketball tickets for legislators and their staff.
Among the recipients was state Sen. James Leewright, R-Sapulpa. Cox Communications lobbyist Robbie Squires gave him a $200 ticket to see a concert by rock band Coldplay for his birthday.
Squires also gave state Rep. Cory William, D-Stillwater a ticket to see American musician Tom Petty.
Sen. Greg Treat, R-Edmond, received the most gifts, including tickets to basketball, football and soccer games as well as concert tickets for country music singer Eric Church.
Records also show lobbyists spent a large sum on food and drinks. From June 2016 to May 2017, $237,000 was spent on individual meals and catered events.
According to public data, the most spent at one restaurant by lobbyists was $2,500 at Mahogany Prime Steakhouse. Lobbyists also spent nearly $3,500 at a food truck outside the Capitol in May.
