Templeton tops 1st quarter haul with $750K in SC gov race

A Republican challenging South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster says she's raised even more than her sizable haul in the first quarter of this year.
Former state labor and public health chief Catherine Templeton says she raised $750,000 in the filing period that ends Monday. That's more than the $700,000 she posted in the first quarter of this year.
McMaster's campaign says he raised more than $800,000 in the second quarter. That's on top of nearly $1 million he had already notched in his effort to keep the job he took over when Nikki Haley became U.N. ambassador.
Former Lt. Gov. Yancey McGill is also seeking the Republican nomination and had about $100,000 on hand last quarter. No Democrats have announced their candidacy.
