More Politics News

July 10, 2017 10:47 AM

Trial begins in ex-Iowa Senate aide's sex harassment lawsuit

The Associated Press
DES MOINES, Iowa

A trial has begun on the sexual harassment lawsuit by a former Iowa Senate Republican Caucus aide.

The trial opened Monday in Polk County District Court on the lawsuit filed in October 2014 by Kirsten Anderson. Anderson contends that she was fired from her job as caucus communications director because she complained that for years, she had been subjected to sexual harassment by male aides and lawmakers. She says that after she complained, her supervisors began nitpicking her work and eventually fired her. Republican officials deny that she was harassed and say she was fired because of poor job performance.

The defendants include the state of Iowa, the Senate, the caucus and several officials. The lawsuit seeks unspecified amounts in back pay and damages but not reinstatement to her position.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Rare copy of Declaration of Independence discovered in England 1:40

Rare copy of Declaration of Independence discovered in England
Trump and Putin shake hands at G20 Summit 0:39

Trump and Putin shake hands at G20 Summit

View More Video