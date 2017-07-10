Greitens to detail plan to address violence in St. Louis

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens will be in St. Louis Monday to announce details of a plan aimed at curbing violence in the city.
The Republican governor will be joined by Democratic Mayor Lyda Krewson and community leaders for a late-afternoon news conference in the city's Baden neighborhood, one of the most violent areas of St. Louis.
St. Louis ranks high nationally in the number of murders and other violent crimes. Greitens has a home in St. Louis and his wife was robbed at gunpoint in December.
Comments