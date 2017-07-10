Ex-Rhode Island lawmaker due to report to prison for fraud

A former high-ranking Rhode Island lawmaker is scheduled to report to federal prison for his sentence on charges including fraud, identity theft and filing false tax returns.
WJAR-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2uIAXWP ) former House Finance Committee Chair Ray Gallison is expected to report Monday to the Devens prison facility in Ayer, Massachusetts. He was sentenced last month to four years, three months in prison.
He pleaded guilty to wrongdoing, including taking $678,000 from the estate of a dead client for whom he was executor and $8,900 from the trust of a person with special needs.
The 65-year-old Bristol Democrat resigned from the House in May.
Once Gallison is done with his stint behind bars, he will have to perform 100 hours of community service and serve three years of supervised release.
Comments