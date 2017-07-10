German prosecutors probe Porsche employees over diesel cars

FILE - In this March 15, 2013 file photo the company logo of German car manufacturer Porsche is pictured prior to the annual news conference in Stuttgart, Germany. German prosecutors say they've opened an investigation into employees of Porsche, which is a unit of Volkswagen AG, and an American subsidiary over the possible manipulation of diesel emissions. Stuttgart prosecutors said Monday, July 13, 2017 they are investigating suspicions of fraud and making false claims. Matthias Schrader,file AP Photo