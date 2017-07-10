NATO: We're supplying new cybersecurity equipment to Ukraine

Ukrainian President, Petro Poroshenko, right, and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg attend a joint press conference in Kiev, Ukraine, Monday, July. 10, 2017. Speaking Monday with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Kiev, Poroshenko said Ukraine would not be applying for a NATO membership "immediately" but would instead "build a genuine program of reforms" to meet NATO requirements for membership in the future. Efrem Lukatsky AP Photo