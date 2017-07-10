More Politics News

July 10, 2017 9:11 AM

Alabama campus officer shoots woman during traffic stop

The Associated Press
FLORENCE, Ala.

Authorities say a University of North Alabama police officer is on leave after shooting a woman during a traffic stop.

The TimesDaily of Florence reports the confrontation occurred about 3 a.m. Sunday in the northwest Alabama city.

A statement from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says the shooting occurred during a traffic stop. A driver allegedly tried to run over an officer and then fled the scene.

The officer fired multiple shots, striking the vehicle. A photo from the scene show a red car crashed into a utility pole.

Florence police Lt. Brad Holmes says an officer got the woman out of the car, and paramedics took her to a hospital. There's no immediate word on her condition.

State police will investigate the shooting.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Rare copy of Declaration of Independence discovered in England 1:40

Rare copy of Declaration of Independence discovered in England
Trump and Putin shake hands at G20 Summit 0:39

Trump and Putin shake hands at G20 Summit

View More Video