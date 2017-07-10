Republican Rep. Pearce running for governor in New Mexico

FILE - In this Feb. 11, 2014, file photo, House Financial Services Committee member Rep. Steve Pearce, R-N.M., listens on Capitol Hill in Washington. Pearce is running for governor of New Mexico in 2018 while giving up his hold on a congressional district along the U.S.-Mexico border. Pearce announced Monday, July 10, 2017, he will seek the GOP nomination in an attempt to succeed second-term GOP Gov. Susana Martinez. Cliff Owen, File AP Photo