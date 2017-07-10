More Politics News

July 10, 2017 7:09 AM

Pro-fascist posters at beach near Venice are ordered removed

The Associated Press
ROME

Italian government authorities have ordered the removal of pro-fascists posters at a beach near Venice.

Ansa, the Italian news agency, says the ordinance issued on Monday by the prefect based in Venice cited concerns that public order could be disturbed by signs and photos of Benito Mussolini, Italy's wartime fascist dictator. Italian law forbids glorifying fascism.

One of the signs proclaimed the area to be an "anti-democratic and regime zone."

Rome daily La Repubblica reported on Sunday that pro-Mussolini speeches were blasted over the beach's loudspeaker, and that one sign warned that services were for paid customers, otherwise "a truncheon on your teeth." It quoted the 64-year-old owner as saying: "Here my rules count."

Corriere della Sera daily said Venice-based police inspected the establishment on Sunday.

