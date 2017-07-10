Family claims mayor is forcing them to remove memorial

A New Jersey family says the town mayor is forcing them to remove a memorial honoring a slain relative.
NJ.com reports (http://bit.ly/2uHT2Ek ) the family of 22-year-old William Karecki is at odds with Aberdeen Mayor Fred Tagliarini over a makeshift memorial that was erected after Karecki's killing in 2015. Karecki's sister, Becky, says the mayor guaranteed the family could leave the memorial up for another two weeks but later shortened the term to Friday.
The mayor says the town offered memorial opportunities like trees or plaques. Councilman Greg Cannon says the town has received complaints and the monument violates ordinances.
Becky Karecki says town officials are ridiculous and she doesn't understand why the memorial has to be taken down.
William Karecki's killing remains unsolved.
