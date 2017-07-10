Manchester sees drop in violent crimes

Police in New Hampshire's largest city say crime has decreased.
According to the Manchester Police Department, violent crimes are down from 360 to 329 over the past year. Police Chief Nick Willard tells WMUR-TV (http://bit.ly/2uHi1aN ) the department made an effort to reduce crime after seeing a 2 percent rise last year.
Willard says Manchester police will continue to focus on preventing robberies and aggravated assaults. The department uses predictive analytics to figure out what areas are vulnerable to robberies.
The police chief says his officers are responsible for the crime reduction.
Some city residents have applauded the drop while others still hope for an increased police presence in their neighborhoods.
