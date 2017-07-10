More Politics News

July 10, 2017 5:49 AM

Indiana governor, state GOP form joint fundraising effort

The Associated Press
INDIANAPOLIS

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has started a new entity to raise money for his campaign committee and the state Republican Party.

The Team Holcomb political action committee that was launched in late June will split contributions, with 70 percent going to Holcomb's campaign and 30 percent to the state GOP.

State Republican chairman Kyle Hupfer tells The (Fort Wayne) Journal Gazette (http://bit.ly/2tlz6sp ) that the new PAC will help reduce the expense of having two separate fundraising staffs.

Hupfer is also Holcomb's campaign treasurer and says contributions can still be made directly to the governor's campaign or the state GOP.

While the PAC will have to file state reports identifying its donors, the governor's campaign and state GOP reports will just show that money as coming from Team Holcomb.

