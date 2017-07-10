2 GOP senators suggest bill to repeal health care law 'dead'

Two moderate Republicans have indicated that the initial GOP bill to repeal and replace the nation's health law is probably "dead" and President Donald Trump's proposal to just repeal it appears to be a "non-starter."
Sen. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana says, "We don't know what the plan is. Clearly, the draft plan is dead."
Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., says it may now be time for Republicans to come up with a new proposal with support from Democrats.
He says, "I think my view is it's probably going to be dead."
McCain adds that this doesn't mean Democrats will control the bill if they have a say in it. He adds, "It means they can have amendments considered. And even when they lose, then they're part of the process."
