July 10, 2017 4:33 AM

EU parliament condemns UK Brexit proposals on citizen rights

The Associated Press
BRUSSELS

The European Parliament's group on Brexit negotiations has made a damning assessment of British proposals on EU citizens' rights after the U.K. leaves the European Union, further indication of how tough the two-year negotiations are expected to become.

In a letter Monday to EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier and seen by The Associated Press, the group said "the U.K. does not respect the principles of reciprocity, symmetry and non-discrimination." Furthermore, it said that under the U.K. proposals made on June 26, EU citizens in Britain would be looking at "nothing less than relegation to second-class status."

Citizens' rights in each other's nations are considered the first issue that both sides must settle.

Even though Barnier is leading the negotiations, the European Parliament still has a veto right on any deal.

