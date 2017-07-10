More Politics News

July 10, 2017 4:14 AM

Japan's prime minister Abe continues Nordic tour to Finland

The Associated Press
HELSINKI

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is holding talks with Finland's president to discuss bilateral relations, economic cooperation and international issues.

Abe was greeted by President Sauli Niinisto at the waterfront presidential palace in downtown Helsinki in bright sunshine Monday morning. After their talks, the two leaders were to have lunch before Abe continues his Nordic tour to Denmark.

Before arriving in Finland, Abe met with Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven in Stockholm, where the two leaders demanded that North Korea halts missile tests, and pledged increased cooperation in the U.N. Security Council. They also pledged to combat terrorism.

In Denmark, Abe meets with Danish counterpart Lars Loekke Rasmussen.

