More Politics News

July 10, 2017 3:23 AM

Mayor injured after being thrown from bike

The Associated Press
BOSTON

A Massachusetts mayor and gubernatorial candidate has suffered minor injuries after a bike crash.

The Boston Globe reports (http://bit.ly/2tYBYfL ) Newton Mayor Setti Warren was thrown from his bike Sunday after he hit a pothole during a ride in Stow.

His spokesman, Kevin Franck, says the mayor was on a 60-mile training ride for the upcoming Pan-Mass Challenge.

Warren was transported to a hospital as a precaution, and he was released a few hours later on orders to rest.

Franck says the mayor looks forward to resume his training as soon as he is able.

Warren, a Democrat, announced his candidacy for governor in May.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Rare copy of Declaration of Independence discovered in England 1:40

Rare copy of Declaration of Independence discovered in England
Trump and Putin shake hands at G20 Summit 0:39

Trump and Putin shake hands at G20 Summit

View More Video