More Politics News

July 10, 2017 1:32 AM

Illinois treasurer to discuss potential ongoing fiscal peril

The Associated Press
CHICAGO

Illinois state Treasurer Michael Frerichs (FRAYR'-iks) will discuss potential financial peril facing the state despite a budget law taking effect last week.

The Democrat will have a news conference in Chicago Monday. His staff says he will discuss "the financial consequences and address the negative impact" facing Illinois if credit-rating agencies proceed with threatened downgrades.

Lawmakers enacted a $36 billion budget last week over vetoes by Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner. All three major bond houses had warned Illinois creditworthiness would be downgraded to "junk" status without a deal.

Two gave Illinois a reprieve because the plan includes a $5 billion increase in income taxes. But Moody's Investors Service indicated it might cut Illinois' grade regardless.

The first-term treasurer says he will also "identify specific ways" for avoiding another downgrade.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Rare copy of Declaration of Independence discovered in England 1:40

Rare copy of Declaration of Independence discovered in England
Trump and Putin shake hands at G20 Summit 0:39

Trump and Putin shake hands at G20 Summit

View More Video