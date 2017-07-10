Chicago cop, 2 ex-cops enter pleas in Laquan McDonald case

Chicago police officer Thomas Gaffney , left, and former Chicago police officer Joseph Walsh depart the Cook County Courthouse after their arraignment on state felony charges of conspiracy in the investigation of the 2014 shooting death of Laquan McDonald, Monday, July 10, 2017, in Chicago. The indictment marks the latest chapter in the history of a police force dogged by allegations of racism and brutality against the city's black residents. Both pled not guilty on all charges. Charles Rex Arbogast AP Photo