July 10, 2017 12:08 AM

Governor's bills on career programs, veterans now law

The Associated Press
AUGUSTA, Maine

A few bills from Maine's GOP governor are now law following action from Republicans and Democrats.

Gov. Paul LePage worked with lawmakers like Democratic Rep. Jared Golden and Republican Sen. Brian Langley on successful bills this year.

Now, career and technical education programs can serve sixth to eighth graders.

The bill sponsored by Langley received support from groups representing teachers and superintendents, who said such efforts would need more funding.

Another new law that Golden and LePage worked on lets the state modify professional licensing requirements for certain military veterans with training in a particular field.

But LePage had less luck with a bill to phase out a $20 pet food surcharge for spay and neuter programs.

The Legislature instead preserved the surcharge and increased revenue for such programs.

