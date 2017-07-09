More Politics News

July 09, 2017 5:44 PM

Police shoot, kill man reported to be holding hostages

The Associated Press
CHICAGO

Chicago police shot and killed a man after the man's allegedly held a woman and child hostage.

The Chicago Tribune reports (http://trib.in/2sUTCS0 ) the man was shot by a police officer about 11 a.m. Sunday in a residential area.

The man's name had not been identified.

Police say the man's mother reported at a police station that her son was holding his girlfriend and her son against their will. They say when they arrived they arranged for the removal of the woman and child.

Chicago Deputy Police Chief Al Nagode says the man then came out of the house and fired at officers. He fled and shot again at officers before he was shot.

Police didn't know the child's age or whether he was the man's son.

