July 09, 2017 5:03 PM

RI awarded federal grant to improve boating infrastructure

PROVIDENCE, R.I.

Rhode Island has been awarded $200,000 in federal funding to improve boating infrastructure and provide opportunities for outdoor recreation.

U.S. Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke announced on Friday that Rhode Island will receive a Boating Infrastructure Grant.

State partners will provide about $100,000 in matching funds.

Zinke says that a total of $32 million in grants will be awarded nationwide.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service's Boating Infrastructure Grant program provides funding to support dedicated boat tie-up facilities and associated amenities and to help Americans enjoy the nation's waters and natural resources.

