July 09, 2017 4:23 PM

Repaired Boston Holocaust memorial to be rededicated

The Associated Press
BOSTON

Massachusetts' governor plans to join Holocaust survivors and two Jewish organizations at a rededication ceremony for the repaired New England Holocaust Memorial.

Republican Gov. Charlie Baker, Boston Mayor Martin Walsh, the Combined Jewish Philanthropies and the Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Boston and clergy will gather at the ceremony at the Boston memorial on Tuesday afternoon.

James Isaac is charged with throwing a rock through a glass panel at the memorial on June 28. He has pleaded not guilty to vandalism charges.

Prosecutors say the Boston man smashed the roughly 9-foot-tall (2.7-meter) panel in the early morning hours. He was quickly arrested after a witness called police.

Isaac's attorney has said he suffers from mental health issues.

