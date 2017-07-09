More Politics News

July 09, 2017 2:07 PM

Tesla provides first look at cheaper Model 3 sedan

By CHRISTOPHER S. RUGABER AP Economics Writer
WASHINGTON

Electric automaker Tesla has produced its first Model 3 sedan, a highly anticipated car because it carries a relatively low price.

CEO Elon Musk late Saturday tweeted pictures of the car. It will cost $35,000 and can travel 215 miles on a single electric charge. A $7,500 federal tax credit for electric vehicles would lower the cost $27,500.

The new model comes after a bad week for Tesla's stock price.

Shares fell roughly 14 percent after Musk tweeted that deliveries of the company's other two models — the Model S sedan and Model X SUV — were at the low-end of the company's projections in the first half of this year. Musk also said the company would make 20,000 Model 3s in December, below previous projections.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Rare copy of Declaration of Independence discovered in England 1:40

Rare copy of Declaration of Independence discovered in England
Trump and Putin shake hands at G20 Summit 0:39

Trump and Putin shake hands at G20 Summit

View More Video