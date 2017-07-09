U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson speaks during a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko in Kiev, Sunday, July 9, 2017. Tillerson is in Ukraine to reaffirm American support as the country struggles with a Russia-backed insurgency in the east and attempts to crack down on corruption.
U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson speaks during a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko in Kiev, Sunday, July 9, 2017. Tillerson is in Ukraine to reaffirm American support as the country struggles with a Russia-backed insurgency in the east and attempts to crack down on corruption. Efrem Lukatsky AP Photo
U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson speaks during a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko in Kiev, Sunday, July 9, 2017. Tillerson is in Ukraine to reaffirm American support as the country struggles with a Russia-backed insurgency in the east and attempts to crack down on corruption. Efrem Lukatsky AP Photo

More Politics News

July 09, 2017 1:36 PM

Tillerson gets oil industry award, says he misses colleagues

The Associated Press
ISTANBUL

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has accepted an award at the World Petroleum Congress, hosted by Turkey this year.

Council President Jozsef Toth described Tillerson, who is from Texas, as "a man born with oil in his veins" before presenting him with the Dewhurst Award, named after the founder of the congress.

The former ExxonMobile chief expressed his gratitude and said he misses "colleagues, partners and competitors" in the oil industry.

Tillerson arrived in Istanbul on Sunday after a visit to the Ukraine reaffirming American support. The secretary of state met with Turkey's foreign minister and is scheduled to meet President Recep Tayyip Erdogan later Sunday.

He says the U.S. and strategically located Turkey would collaborate for "greater energy security."

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Rare copy of Declaration of Independence discovered in England 1:40

Rare copy of Declaration of Independence discovered in England
Trump and Putin shake hands at G20 Summit 0:39

Trump and Putin shake hands at G20 Summit

View More Video