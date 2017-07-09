Missing fisherman's body found in Ohio River

Indiana Conservation officers say the body of a missing fisherman has been found in the Ohio River, ending a two-day search.
Media reports say the body of 41-year-old Marcus "Shawn" Williams of Jeffersonville, Indiana, was found by a group of fishermen Saturday night just downstream from the Interstate 64 bridge on the Ohio River. Officer Joe Haywood says Williams' body was more than three miles from where he went missing.
New Albany Fire Department and New Albany Police Department recovered William's body.
New Albany is across the Ohio River from Louisville, Kentucky.
Indiana Conservation officers say Williams was fishing with another man near the Falls of Ohio State Park on Friday when they got into water that was "very rapidly over their heads." The other man was pulled to safety.
