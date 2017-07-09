Some Iowa communities consider fireworks restrictions

Some Iowa communities are considering new restrictions on fireworks after the state started allowing them for the first time in decades.
Republican Gov. Terry Branstad signed a bill in May that allows the sale of fireworks in the state from June 1-July 8 and Dec. 10-Jan. 3. The law prevents the ban of fireworks sales, but allows limits on their use.
After giving the new state law a trial run, Davenport is looking to reinstate a ban on the use of fireworks within city limits.
"We felt it was important we gave our citizens an opportunity to see if responsible use could happen under those guidelines, and I think we have all been concerned with some of the irresponsible use that we have experienced over the last few weeks," said Mayor Frank Klipsch.
The fireworks ordinance is expected to go to City Council for approval in August, said City Administrator Corri Spiegel.
Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott is expected to propose restrictions for his city. He says he may support council action to cut down the number of days fireworks can be lit.
"Nobody is respecting the laws and our rules and that's our problem. It's common sense. That's all we are asking — you can't be firing them off at a quarter to two in the morning," said councilwoman Rhonda Capron.
The noise could be a nuisance for the elderly, veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder and pets, she said.
Sioux City police have received more than 150 calls reporting fireworks violations since June 25. Police have added extra officers to investigate fireworks violations. Violators are fined $250 if they're on private property after hours and $500 for setting off fireworks on public property.
Comments