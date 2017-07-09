FOR USE MONDAY JULY 10, 2017 AND THEREAFTER - FILE - In this July 6, 2017 file photo, Rep. David Harris, R-Mount Prospect, left, explains why he would vote to override Gov. Bruce Rauner's veto of a package of budget bills at the Capitol in Springfield, Ill. Ten Republicans voted with Democrats to overturn the governor's veto approving the first state budget in more than two years. Democratic Comptroller Susana Mendoza's staff estimates she will be able to cover expenses in August. The law allows for borrowing or taking $1.5 billion from other state funds in the interim.
July 09, 2017 1:11 PM

Illinois has bills to pay after 2 years without budget plan

By JOHN O'CONNOR AP Political Writer
SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

Illinois finally has a new budget after going two years without one. Now it has to pay its outstanding bills.

The Democratic-controlled Legislature's vote last week to create a $36 billion framework over Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner's vetoes ended the nation's longest fiscal stalemate since at least the Great Depression. At the core of the budget was a $5 billion income tax increase.

But the state has $14.7 billion in past-due bills. That's because unchecked "autopilot" spending outstripped incoming revenue by $600 million a month during the budget stalemate.

The tax increase also does nothing to directly address the haunting, $130 billion shortfall in pension obligations to retired and current state workers.

