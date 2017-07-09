Illinois has bills to pay after 2 years without budget plan

FOR USE MONDAY JULY 10, 2017 AND THEREAFTER - FILE - In this July 6, 2017 file photo, Rep. David Harris, R-Mount Prospect, left, explains why he would vote to override Gov. Bruce Rauner's veto of a package of budget bills at the Capitol in Springfield, Ill. Ten Republicans voted with Democrats to overturn the governor's veto approving the first state budget in more than two years. Democratic Comptroller Susana Mendoza's staff estimates she will be able to cover expenses in August. The law allows for borrowing or taking $1.5 billion from other state funds in the interim. The State Journal-Register via AP File Rich Saal