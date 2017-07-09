Insider Q&A: Getting VW owners their share

FILE - In this Tuesday, June 28, 2016, file photo, Elizabeth Cabraser, the lead attorney for consumers who sued Volkswagen, poses in her office in San Francisco. Volkswagen agreed to spend up to $15.3 billion to settle consumer lawsuits and government allegations that its diesel vehicles cheated on U.S. emissions tests. Included was up to $10 billion for owners of about 450,000 VWs and Audis to either buy back or repair vehicles with 2-liter engines. Cabraser says the payments are substantial because VW admitted guilt. Eric Risberg, File AP Photo