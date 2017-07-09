Multnomah sheriff renews search for boy missing since 2010

The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office has renewed its search for a 7-year-old boy who went missing in 2010.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports (http://bit.ly/2uYKKaw ) that search and rescue teams on Sunday were looking for Kyron Horman in an area about five miles from Skyline Elementary School where he was last seen.
Sheriff's spokesman Sgt. Brandon White says the search does not follow any new information in the case. He says it's an area that investigators have not searched before.
Intense searches for the boy so far have come up empty. No arrests have been made in the case.
