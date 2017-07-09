More Politics News

July 09, 2017 1:20 PM

Police: Officers fatally shoot man who fired from boat

The Associated Press
BAINBRIDGE ISLAND, Wash.

Authorities say officers fatally wounded a man who fired shots toward the shore from a sailboat in the waters off Washington state.

Bainbridge Island Police spokeswoman Kellie Stickney says the man opened fire at officers responding to calls around 8:30 p.m. Saturday night in Eagle Harbor.

After an hours-long standoff with police, a Kitsap County regional SWAT team approached the vessel early Sunday.

Stickney says the man aimed his weapon at officers and officers shot him early Sunday morning. She did not know immediately how many officers fired their weapons.

No one else was injured. Ferry service was temporarily suspended Saturday night as a precaution.

The man's identity has not been released.

The Washington State Patrol is leading the investigation into the shooting.

