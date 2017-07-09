More Politics News

July 09, 2017 12:28 PM

Committee considering solar on Burlington city building

The Associated Press
BURLINGTON, Iowa

One Iowa company thinks there's money to be made on the sunny roof of the Burlington Public Works building.

The Hawk Eye reports (http://bit.ly/2sGUKsj ) that Moxie Solar, a North Liberty solar energy company, is in talks with the Burlington Renewable Energy Committee about putting solar panels on the building. If approved, the city would sign a power purchase agreement allowing the company to take advantage of federal and state tax incentives on solar energy.

The company would install panels at no cost, and the city then would buy the energy from the company at a reduced rate.

That could save the department up to 10 percent on its energy bill, but officials want to make sure the move wouldn't end up costing the city.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Rare copy of Declaration of Independence discovered in England 1:40

Rare copy of Declaration of Independence discovered in England
Trump and Putin shake hands at G20 Summit 0:39

Trump and Putin shake hands at G20 Summit

View More Video