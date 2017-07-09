Committee considering solar on Burlington city building

One Iowa company thinks there's money to be made on the sunny roof of the Burlington Public Works building.
The Hawk Eye reports (http://bit.ly/2sGUKsj ) that Moxie Solar, a North Liberty solar energy company, is in talks with the Burlington Renewable Energy Committee about putting solar panels on the building. If approved, the city would sign a power purchase agreement allowing the company to take advantage of federal and state tax incentives on solar energy.
The company would install panels at no cost, and the city then would buy the energy from the company at a reduced rate.
That could save the department up to 10 percent on its energy bill, but officials want to make sure the move wouldn't end up costing the city.
