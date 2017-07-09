New commander takes over Coast Guard Sector Juneau

The Coast Guard sector in Juneau has a new leader.
The Juneau Empire reports (http://bit.ly/2tDa5HI ) Capt. Phillip Thorne gained command of the sector Friday after Capt. Shannan Greene relinquished her position. Thorne has served in Alaska for 10 years and has been the Seventeenth District Chief of Response since 2016. He has overseen operations such as search and rescue, ports and waterways security missions and also had a hand in intelligence support across the state.
Thorne has also served in Guam, San Diego, New Hampshire, Maine, Kodiak and Ketchikan.
Rear Adm. Michael McAllister says the southeast Alaska sector will be in good hands.
