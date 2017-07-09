More Politics News

July 09, 2017 12:26 PM

New commander takes over Coast Guard Sector Juneau

The Associated Press
JUNEAU, Alaska

The Coast Guard sector in Juneau has a new leader.

The Juneau Empire reports (http://bit.ly/2tDa5HI ) Capt. Phillip Thorne gained command of the sector Friday after Capt. Shannan Greene relinquished her position. Thorne has served in Alaska for 10 years and has been the Seventeenth District Chief of Response since 2016. He has overseen operations such as search and rescue, ports and waterways security missions and also had a hand in intelligence support across the state.

Thorne has also served in Guam, San Diego, New Hampshire, Maine, Kodiak and Ketchikan.

Rear Adm. Michael McAllister says the southeast Alaska sector will be in good hands.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Rare copy of Declaration of Independence discovered in England 1:40

Rare copy of Declaration of Independence discovered in England
Trump and Putin shake hands at G20 Summit 0:39

Trump and Putin shake hands at G20 Summit

View More Video