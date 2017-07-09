More Politics News

July 09, 2017 12:22 PM

North Charleston on pace to set record for murders in 2017

The Associated Press
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C.

The North Charleston mayor is calling on parents to report their children to police, if necessary, as the city is on pace to set a record for the number of murders in 2017.

The Post and Courier of Charleston reports 33 people were homicide victims in North Charleston last year, a record. In the first six months of 2017, 21 people have been slain, compared to 15 at this point last year.

Mayor Keith Summey shifts some of that responsibility to parents, who he said should pay closer attention to their children and report them to police when there's trouble. In the past two weeks, he posted two videos online with that theme.

Community leaders are decrying a lack of public programs to distract youths from the streets.

