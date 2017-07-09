Upstate NY lawmakers cheer expansion of Uber, Lyft

Upstate lawmakers are cheering the arrival of Uber and Lyft in Buffalo, Rochester and Albany.
The two ride-hailing apps began service just before the July Fourth holiday weekend after the Senate and Assembly endorsed the expansion earlier this year.
Previously, Uber and Lyft had been limited to the New York City area.
State Sen. Chris Jacobs says the two companies had a "great" roll out in his home city. The Buffalo Republican says the absence of Uber and Lyft was hurting the local economy — and morale — and that the expansion is another sign of the city's turnaround.
