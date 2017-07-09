More Politics News

July 09, 2017 8:51 AM

After Trump, groups helping Dems in Virginia House contests

By ALAN SUDERMAN Associated Press
RICHMOND, Va.

Opposition to President Donald Trump is amping up interest in Virginia's typically low voltage House of Delegates contests.

Several groups formed in response to Trump's surprise victory last year, lining up to help Democrats in their bid to flip control of the chamber.

Virginia has the only Republican-controlled state chamber up for grabs in the entire country this year, and many of the groups are looking to make a statement in the Old Dominion ahead of the 2018 midterm elections.

But Republicans say they are confident they can keep a majority in the House because their members are well-known in their community and have a track record of success.

