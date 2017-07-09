More Politics News

July 09, 2017 8:05 AM

NY invests $1.7M in the fight against invasive species

The Associated Press
ALBANY, N.Y.

New York is taking aim at the invasive species threatening local ecosystems statewide.

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the state will award $1.7 million to 35 local governments, colleges and non-profit organizations to support their work to detect and eliminate invading plant and animal species.

The individual projects target several invasive terrestrial and aquatic plant and animal species, including the tree-killing emerald ash borer and the aquatic water chestnut.

The grant announcement comes as the state readies for invasive species week, which will involve 130 events around the state meant to highlight the need to defend against invasive plants and animals.

The grants range in amount from $10,000 to $100,000.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Rare copy of Declaration of Independence discovered in England 1:40

Rare copy of Declaration of Independence discovered in England
Trump and Putin shake hands at G20 Summit 0:39

Trump and Putin shake hands at G20 Summit

View More Video