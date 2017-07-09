More Politics News

July 09, 2017 7:35 AM

Supreme Court wants to hear more about lawyer's windfall

The Associated Press
CHARLEVOIX, Mich.

The Michigan Supreme Court is digging deeper into the case of a lawyer and his sons who inherited millions of dollars from a client.

The court heard arguments in January but wants to hear even more.

Bobby Mardigian (mar-DEE'-zee-un) of Charlevoix County left $16 million to a friend, Mark Papazian, and Papazian's two sons. The will is being challenged by Mardigian's relatives, who received nothing.

The relatives say Papazian violated a rule of professional conduct by drafting the will and benefiting from it. The Supreme Court issued a new order in the case Friday. Among the issues under review: whether any ethics violation should spoil a will.

Papazian's lawyer has argued that he should be granted a hearing in Charlevoix County to show there was no undue influence on Mardigian.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Rare copy of Declaration of Independence discovered in England 1:40

Rare copy of Declaration of Independence discovered in England
Trump and Putin shake hands at G20 Summit 0:39

Trump and Putin shake hands at G20 Summit

View More Video